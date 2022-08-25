‘Project Star’ launched in Salt Spring, St James

The community of Salt Spring in St James is set to benefit from greater social and economic development.

This is to be achieved through 'Project Star', which is a partnership between the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, PSOJ Keith Duncan said that the project is committed to seeing the transformation of communities.

Duncan said that this will involve the coming together of key ministries, agencies, non-government organisations, and stakeholders to ensure the success of the project.

Among other things, the project will see the creation of jobs and other economic opportunities for residents.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Oral Heaven, welcomed the initiative, noting that it will build on the turnaround seen in the community, particularly crime.

Heaven said the chamber is looking forward to the further transformation of the community, adding that the business community stands ready to support.

'Project Star' is a five-year, $2 billion social transformation and renewal initiative aimed at transforming up to 20 under-resourced communities, including eight communities across western Jamaica.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.