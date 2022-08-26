9,000 residents to benefit from improved water supply in Westmoreland

Some 9,000 residents across eight communities in Westmoreland are to benefit from improved water supply with the commissioning of a new facility.

The Non Pariel Water Supply Project was undertaken by the government at a cost of approximately $475 million.

It has the capacity to handle 500,000 gallons of water per day.

The commissioning was held on Thursday at the Whitehall Pumping Station in Negril and was led by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Matthew Samuda.

In his address, Samuda said the government is committed to improving water supply to communities across Jamaica.

"This is not sufficient, but it is a step in the right direction with an acknowledgement that Westmoreland has not had the benefits of water infrastructure that it requires to be the growing parish that we know it can be," Samuda stated.

- Hopeton Bucknor

