NEWS IN BRIEF

Body of second child washed away in St Mary found

The body of 14-year-old Ali-Kay Smickle, the second child who was washed away at a river in St Mary during heavy rains on Thursday, has been found.

Christopher Smickle confirmed that the body of his twin daughter was found at approximately 10 o’clock.

According to the police, Smickle and 10-year-old Kiwana Ricketts, who are cousins, were at a river washing in the Jobs Hill community when one of them slipped and the other attempted to assist. Both got into difficulty in the gushing river and were swept away.

Ricketts’ body was found on Friday along the banks of a river in the community by a search party comprising members of the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and residents.

The search for Smickle was resumed for a third day on Saturday morning, when she was found.

Corrections department increases threat level alert following another staff bus attack

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has increased its threat level alert for staff members following another gun attack on a department vehicle yesterday morning.

According to reports, a correctional officer, accompanied by an escort, had just transported staff members home in St Catherine and were returning to the Horizon Adult Remand Centre about 2 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the Spanish Town Road Examination Depot, gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. The officers reportedly returned fire and safely made their way to the remand centre.

The incident was reported to the Hunts Bay Police Station.

This is the third attack against DCS staff members in recent weeks. In July, three DCS workers from the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre had to duck for cover after their vehicle reportedly came under gunfire by thugs in the Maxfield Avenue area of St Andrew.

Earlier this month, 38-year-old correctional officer Shannon ‘David’ Briscoe, who worked at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre, was killed.