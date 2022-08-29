Illegal gun recovered in Trelawny, teens arrested

The police are reporting that three teens were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm on Lower Harbour Street in Falmouth, Trelawny early Monday morning.

It is reported that about 1:30 a.m., a security team responded to a sensor alarm that went off in the area.

The security officers reportedly saw the three minors walking along the roadway acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions.

They were accosted and searched.

A Browning pistol with an empty magazine was allegedly found inside a knapsack they were carrying.

The police were summoned and the firearm and the teens were handed over to the cops.

Investigations continue.

