Illegal gun recovered in Trelawny, teens arrested
The police are reporting that three teens were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm on Lower Harbour Street in Falmouth, Trelawny early Monday morning.
It is reported that about 1:30 a.m., a security team responded to a sensor alarm that went off in the area.
The security officers reportedly saw the three minors walking along the roadway acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions.
They were accosted and searched.
A Browning pistol with an empty magazine was allegedly found inside a knapsack they were carrying.
The police were summoned and the firearm and the teens were handed over to the cops.
Investigations continue.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.