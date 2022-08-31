TEF earns over $2.4 billion

Jamaica's Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) saw a jump in earnings for the four-month period ending in July.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the agency pulled in over $2.4 billion over the period, representing a 20 percent increase when compared to pre-pandemic earnings.

Bartlett made the disclosure while speaking Wednesday evening at the World Travel Awards Caribbean and Americas ceremony at Sandals Montego Bay.

Bartlett stated that the destination was close to full recovery, noting that Jamaica continues to strengthen its resilience.

The news came as Jamaica outpaces 2019 in terms of revenue.

Several of the island's hoteliers, attraction operators, villas and transportation companies received awards at the ceremony.

Jamaica won the awards for the Caribbean's leading destination, leading cruise destination, and leading tourist board.

Among other things, the TEF has a mandate of promoting growth and development in the tourism sector, encouraging better management of environmental resources in Jamaica, enhancing the country's overall tourist experience, and providing for the sustainable development of the tourism sector.

The TEF, a Budget-funded entity, managed its operations with fees from airline passengers which were deposited into the Consolidated Fund.

- Janet Silvera

