Police to clamp down on Noise Abatement Act violators

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will clamp down on businesses, including those in the entertainment sector, that have been breaching the Noise Abatement Act.

Anderson says this has become an issue of concern, especially subsequent to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Anderson noted that several businesses are back in full swing arising from the reopening of the entertainment sector.

But he said while the police understand the need to do business, contraventions of the Act, including the playing of loud music, will not be tolerated by the authorities.

“We are of the view that everyone can coexist if the music is maintained at a level that does not create a great disturbance and conforms to the provisions of the Act. However, there are instances where the music is played in a loud manner beyond what is acceptable that creates a disturbance to others, and in these instances, the police will be enforcing the law,” said Anderson.

He was speaking at today's monthly JCF press briefing.

Under Section 3, sub-section 1 of the Noise Abatement Act, no person should operate any sound-amplification device in public or private at any time of day or night so that the sound is audible beyond 100 metres from the source of the sound.

Section 3, sub-section 2 of the Act stipulates that no person shall operate a loudspeaker later than 11 p.m. at a public meeting, or later than midnight at a political meeting held between nomination day and the day next but one before election day, both days inclusive.

Meanwhile, Anderson said that the JCF will be rolling out Operation Paradise, which was launched in St James to promote public order in the town of Montego Bay, across other town centres in Jamaica.

- Christopher Thomas

