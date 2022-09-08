Holness, Golding express sadness at death of Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding on Thursday afternoon expressed sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Holness said it was with "great and profound sadness" that he learnt of the death of the longest- reigning British monarch, whose reign spanned seven decades.

"We join our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth in mourning her passing, and pray for the comfort of the members of her family, and the people of the United Kingdom, as they grieve the loss of their beloved Queen and matriarch," Holness said.

Meanwhile, Golding said: "For many all around the globe, she has been a symbol of decency, stability and continuity throughout our lives. She was a much-respected and loved lady. We express our condolences to her family & the people of the United Kingdom."

Queen Elizabeth II died at Scotland's Balmoral Castle on Thursday.

She was 96.

