Jamaica's GG and PM for Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness are expected to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

The British monarch is Jamaica's head of state and the governor general is the local representative.

King's House made the announcement, according to a media statement this evening from the government's information arm, JIS.

The service is scheduled for 5 a.m Jamaica time.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8.

Jamaica has announced 12 days of mourning starting from September 8. It includes a so-called day of mourning on September 18.

“On the Day of Mourning, the public should note that only authorised activities related to the day are approved and that all social events should be postponed,” the Office of the Prime Minister has said.

King's House advised, however, that church and funeral services, as well as marriage ceremonies will be permitted throughout the period.

Meanwhile, other protocols such as the extinguishing of floodlights at King's House came into effect on day of the Queen's death. They will remain unlit until sunset on the day of the state funeral.

Jamaica's National Flag will also be flown half-mast from September 8 to September 19.

However, consequent on the proclamation of King Charles III on Saturday, the slag was flown at full mast until 1 p.m. today.

A condolence book, which was opened at Kings House on Saturday was signed by Sir Patrick.

From September 11 to 12, the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, Members of the Senate and House of Representatives, Speaker of the House and former heads of government will sign the book. It will remain open until Tuesday, September 20 for signing by other officials.

The governor general will arrange for the book to be sent to Buckingham Palace in England, along with commemorative publications.

Upon their return from the funeral, Sir Patrick and Holness will head the official memorial service for the Queen at the St Andrew Parish Church, while the custodes and mayors head the services in the parishes. No dates were provided.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, ending her reign of 70 years. She was 96.

- JIS News

