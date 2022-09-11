Alleged gunman killed in shoot-out with police in Central Village

A man was shot dead and an M-16 rifle seized following a shoot-out between alleged gunmen and the police in a section of Central Village in St Catherine this afternoon.

Head of the St Catherine South Police Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips says the gangsters were fleeing a shooting.

He said the incident happened about 4 p.m., in an area just off the Mandela Highway.

He is urging residents and motorists to exercise to exercise caution while travelling in the Central Village area

Phillips said the police team was patrolling the area when men were intercepted.

They reportedly opened fire and the police responded, resulting in at least one man being killed.

The gun was seized as the other shooters fled. They are being pursued.

Sections of Central Village have been rocked by gang violence in recent months. Several murders have been recorded.

More details to come.

