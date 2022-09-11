Charles is proclaimed king; September 19 state funeral for queen

LONDON (AP):

King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom yesterday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 19.

In this time of sorrow for the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance to thank the public for their floral tributes and condolences.

It was the first time that quarrelling younger royal generation had worked together publicly since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The thousands who flocked to Windsor on a sunny day were in their thrall, as the couples gratefully accepted flowers, talked to parents and children at length, shook hands and accepted heartfelt condolences.

The late sovereign’s coffin now rests at Balmoral Castle, the summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands where Elizabeth died on Thursday. Palace officials promised yesterday that the public will have opportunities to see the late monarch’s oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh and then to London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The queen’s eldest son and successor Charles was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism – and, for the first time, broadcast live on television and online.

The 73-year-old Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother died and vowed to follow her example.

The new king formally approved a series of orders, including one declaring the day of his mother’s funeral as a public holiday.

Charles was accompanied at the ceremony by wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and elder son Prince William, who is now heir to the throne and known by the title that Charles long held, the Prince of Wales.

People came by the thousands to pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace in London. The scene was repeated at other royal residences across the UK and at British high commissions around the world.