Education Minister condemns stabbing of security guard by parent in St James

Minister of Education Fayval Williams has condemned the stabbing of a security guard at the Herbert Morrison Technical High School in St James by a parent.

Williams says the incident, which occurred on Friday, was “totally unacceptable and outrageous behaviour” by a parent.



It is reported that the security guard attempted to bar a parent from entering the school's compound because he considered her deportment in violation of the school's dress code.

The parent allegedly insisted on being allowed to enter the premises and the ensuing argument escalated.



The parent is reported to have used a pair of scissors to stab the security guard.



“This kind of behaviour is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We cannot expect to set a good example to children by resorting to violence when we have disagreements. Last Friday's incident as reported and captured on phone videos suggests this attack took place in full view of students. This is outrageous and cannot be condoned,” Williams said in a statement today.



“Where parents or guardians are in disagreement with schools' regulations they should seek to have their concerns raised at parent teachers' association meetings and with the administration. We must set better examples for our children overall and especially as we are calling on parents to ensure their children obey the school rules,” Williams added.

