Red Stripe increases payouts to boost bottle returns

Red Stripe has increased the refund it will pay to Jamaicans for the return of its bottles.

The brewery will now pay $30 for the return of each bottle, up from $20, and $840 for a full crate, which had a previous payout of $600.

The move comes as the company seeks to combat a shortage of bottles.

“As you know, we have experienced increased bottle shortages over the last two years and especially now with the delays in shipping and increased freight costs, new glass is much harder to source. Our red-cycling efforts have become progressively important in our production cycle to ensure sustained supply of Jamaica's favourite brews to our consumers, said Luis Prata, Managing Director, Red Stripe.

“We are confident that the increase in the redemption value of our bottles will drive a culture shift so that buy-drink-return becomes a way of life in Jamaica while allowing for consistency in our ability to supply the market,” he added.

Red Stripe says it expects that the new value of bottles will result in a surge in returns.

To facilitate this increased activity, returns will be accepted at wholesales across Jamaica and at Red Stripe's St Andrew head office.

