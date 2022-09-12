Upset transport operators mount roadblocks in Stony Hill

Upset bus and taxi operators have blocked sections of Stony Hill, St Andrew.

The Gleaner was informed that they are protesting over bad road conditions.

In addition to impacting communities in Stony Hill, the areas of Temple Hall and Mount Ogle are also being affected.

Police personnel have been dispatched to the scene.

The protest is impacting traffic.

