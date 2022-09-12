Manchester contractor charged for wounding man during alleged fight

The police in Manchester have charged a 45-year-old contractor over the stabbing of a man during an alleged fight.

He is Alton Linton, who has been charged with wounding with intent.

The incident happened on Friday, September 09.

The police report that about 4 p.m., an argument developed between Linton and another man.

It is alleged that Linton used a knife to inflict wounds to the man.

The police were summoned and Linton was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

