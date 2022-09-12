Godfrey Stewart High students locked out over dress code issues

Some students of Godfrey Stewart High School in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland and their parents have been left disgruntled after they were locked out reportedly over non-conformance with the institution's dress code.

The Gleaner was told that the students were barred from entering the compound reportedly due to the girls' uniform skirts being in breach of new stipulations that the garment should reach down to the students' socks, among other rulings.

However, the parents contend that the uniforms being worn by their children were provided by the school as opposed to being sourced elsewhere.

They also argued that female teachers at the school are not held to the same standard as students.

The parents have also accused the school's principal Emily Lawrence-Ricketts of being disrespectful in her handling of the issue.

Efforts to get a comment from the school as well as the Ministry of Education's Region Four office have so far been unsuccessful.

More details to come.

- Christopher Thomas

