No resubmission for CXC SBAs - OEC

The Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) has moved to clarify that there will be no resubmission of School-Based Assessments (SBAs) for the May/June 2022 examinations.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) reported last Monday that more than 11 per cent of candidates across the region did not submit their SBAs.

Some 25,967 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) students and 4,838 others who sat the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination failed to hand in the mandatory component to their teachers.

At that time, OEC Deputy Director Sharon Burnett explained that candidates may have deferred subjects and there are others whose SBAs might not have been acknowledged at the time of marking.

Burnett added that CXC would be allowing schools to resubmit SBAs and she anticipated that the initial figure reported by the examination body last Monday will be revised downwards.

But, in a media release today, the commission is clearing up that comment.

It is asserting that the reference was in relation to the extended period prior to the release of the examination results.

The commission is underscoring that there is no resubmission period for SBAs for the May/June 2022 examinations.

It says schools are expected to follow the prescribed query procedure or make contact with the commission, as needed.

