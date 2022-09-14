Alleged drug traffickers to decide on US extradition request

Two men accused of being involved in a drug trafficking network operating out of Jamaica and the United States are to indicate on Monday if they will be challenging their extradition request.

Fifty-year-old Anthony Daniels and 60-year-old Hugh Fraser were arrested in targeted anti-narcotics operations by police-military teams in St James and St Andrew in July.

Daniels, who was arrested in St Andrew, is wanted in America for conspiracy to distribute five kilogrammes or more of cocaine and two counts of distribution of five kilogrammes or more of cocaine.

Fraser, who was apprehended in Montego Bay, is wanted for attempting to distribute five kilogrammes or more of cocaine.

When the case was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court yesterday, their lawyers indicated that supporting documents related to the extradition request have been disclosed to them.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But, the lawyers told the court that they need time to peruse the documents and to take further instructions from their clients on the way forward.

They subsequently requested that they be allowed to return on Monday.

The court approved the request.

Both men were remanded.

Attorneys-at-law Christopher Townsend and Chadwick Berry are representing Daniels while Martyn Thomas is representing Fraser.

The two men were among four held in simultaneous anti-narcotics operations at various locations in St James and St Andrew in July.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals Service had assisted local law enforcement agencies, including the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), in apprehending the men.

According to MOCA, the team in St Andrew discovered approximately US$40,723, CDN$29,190, and J$530,750 in cash along with a licensed Glock firearm with 132 live rounds, 19 cell phones, 28 SIM cards, and other evidentiary material.

In Montego Bay, detectives reportedly seized 11 cell phones, US$6,785, and a BMW motor car.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.