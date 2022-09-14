Probe launched into disappearance of court keys from police station

An investigation is being undertaken into the disappearance of keys for the St Catherine Parish Court that were kept at the Spanish Town Police Station for safekeeping.

The absence of the bunch of 30 keys delayed the start of proceedings at the parish court this morning.

This frustrated court users who had to endure the morning heat.

Matters before the family court and the criminal court were set to be heard today.

"My God! I have been coming here for four years. I am here to collect my child's school fee and now we get locked out," Marcia Mendis, a litigant, told The Gleaner as she sweat profusely.

Speaking with The Gleaner, court administrator Marlon Malcolm stated that the missing keys is the major issue.

“We came here and they could not be located. As a result, we enlisted the services of a locksmith to gain access," Malcolm said.

"We still have to discard the locks that were removed for security reasons," he added.

The matter is being investigated by both court officials and the police.

- Rasbert Turner

