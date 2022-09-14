Digicel complains that situation in Haiti affecting its services

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC –Telecommunication company, Digicel, on Wednesday said the ongoing political situation in Haiti is having a “major impact” on its operations with many of its optical fibres being badly damaged.

In a statement, Digicel said that due to the difficulty of moving across the country, operations such as the maintenance and repair of antennas and fibre optics and all other operational activities have become more difficult.

“In some areas, many of our optical fibres are badly damaged by trees cut down to make barricades or roads dug for the same reasons,” it said, noting that on Tuesday, people cut a fibre optic line severely disrupting Internet users in the Artibonite and North-West departments.

“We remind the population that the company will continue to do everything possible to allow its customers to stay connected in this difficult situation, and we take this opportunity to ask the population to contribute to the protection of its infrastructure,” Digicel said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of Marie Lydie Duvivier, a Digicel employee, who was murdered in the commune of Tabarre on Tuesday. Media reports said that she was killed during an attempted kidnapping.

Many Haitians have been kidnapped for ransom as the French-speaking Caribbean Community country continues to experience unrest with opposition politicians staging protests calling for the removal of Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry from office.

The leader of the opposition “Pitit Dessalin” Party, Jean Charles Moise, is calling for protests across the French-speaking on September 20 to coincide with the 264th birthday of Jean Jacques Dessalines, a leader of the Haitian Revolution and the first ruler of an independent Haiti under the 1805 constitution

