JPS seeking to remedy customer complaints- OPM

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) says the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has accepted that there are areas of concern from customers that they are currently seeking to remedy.

A media release from the OPM says these relate, particularly, to supply chain challenges as well as the company's need to improve responsiveness to customer complaints.

However, the media release outlining the outcome of the JPS' appearance before Cabinet on Monday did not go into detail regarding the specific issues for which Energy Minister Daryl Vaz recently slammed the light and power company.

It said representatives of the JPS board as well as Chief Executive Officer, Michel Gantois, responded to several concerns, including unplanned outages, adding of outstanding businesses and residences to the grid, JPS' responsiveness to customer complaints and the need for an enhanced system to alert the company to power outages.

The OPM said Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who chaired the meeting, reiterated the role of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) in resolving complaints relating to the actions of the company.

However, he noted that the Government has a role to play whenever issues of a particular magnitude are raised by members of the public.

In a media release recently, the JPS defended itself amid criticism from Vaz, saying it was "surprised that the ministry would issue a news release with several inaccuracies, when it had been trying unsuccessfully for months to convene a meeting with the Ministry to discuss the issues highlighted."

