Frequent flooding irks Waterloo residents

RESIDENTS OF Parl Road in Waterloo district, St Catherine, say they are plagued by perennial flooding whenever there is rainfall.

Both business operators and residents in the eastern St Catherine community are lobbying for the authorities to improve the road and drainage network in the area.

“It’s three times my stall wash away by the heavy water from the rain,” Denise Harley, a vendor, complained. “When the water a rush out, it not an easy sight. It wash away everything and continue to mash up the road.”

The uneven road surface, which has been patched with river shingle in some areas, makes it ideal for large pools of water to collect after a shower of rain.

“The water prevents taxis from coming inside here. If they come, it is $350 instead of the $130, which is the regular fare,” Margaret Haye said.

Residents reported that when the road is inundated, sometimes only the operators of trucks and heavy-duty vehicles dare to enter the water.

Windel Stewart, 69, is well aware of the frustration that rain brings. Stewart has been living in the community since 1969.

‘TERRIBLE’

“It is a terrible sight when the water spread out. Those who get out need two pairs of shoes, while some people just can’t move,” Stewart told The Gleaner.

Residents claim that the problem is compounded by water run-off from the North-South Highway.

Meanwhile, business operator Ainsley Wright said he has expended a large sum of money to clear the road on previous occasions. His latest effort reportedly cost him $65,000 to procure river shingle to cover the road.

“I am living here for 35 years. The earlier times the road was all right, but without maintenance, it deteriorated over the years. It has become a raging river course whenever it rains,” Wright said.

He revealed that despite having made representation in writing to the councillor and the member of parliament, nothing has happened, except utterances about the high cost to fix the road.

“I have only received a response from the councillor, this is simply not good enough for the community. There has been enough flooding and discomfort. The road must be fixed to accommodate the volume of water,” the businessman lamented.

Councillor Keisha Lewis echoed similar sentiments expressed by the residents, adding that she has advocated for action.

“The road has to be repaired by [the] Equalisation Fund from the Ministry of Local Government. I have written and made request on behalf of the residents. However, nothing has been done and I am prepared to support whatever action is taken,” Lewis said.

The St Catherine Municipal Corporation-elected representative said that a new estimate for the cost of the repairs has to be done.

“Some time ago, an estimate of $30 million was made for remedial work to be done. I do think that a new one is required at this point. I think that the road needs fixing. The placing of shingles can only be a temporary measure,” she said.

The Waterloo community is located just off the Sligoville main road.

