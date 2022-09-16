Fri | Sep 16, 2022

PM officially opens training centre at St John Bosco

Published:Friday | September 16, 2022 | 12:09 AM
Past St John Bosco student Damian Simpson (centre), who has a successful career, was congratulated by Sister Susan Frazer and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Contributed
Prime Minister Andrew Holness is joined by (from left) information technology student, Russhad Buchanon; Digicel Foundation Chairperson Jean Lowrie-Chin; Area Administrator at Sisters of Mercy, Sister Susan Frazer; Custos of Manchester Garfield Green; and
Contributed
Prime Minister Andrew Holness officially opened the Sister Susan Frazer, RSM Educational Complex at the St John Bosco Vocational Training Centre in Hatfield, Manchester, on September 7. The centre, named after the venerable Catholic area administrator, Sister Susan Frazer, RSM, is a registered independent institution of the Ministry of Education and Youth.

St John Bosco is operated by the Sisters of Mercy of Jamaica and has been providing vocational training and apprenticeship to rural youth in central Jamaica since 2007. The school offers certifications in the culinary arts, butchering, animal husbandry and barbering. The upgraded facility has a capacity for up to 120 students per year.

This phase in St John Bosco Vocational Training Centre’s development has been made possible by the Digicel Foundation, which provided funding to support infrastructural renovations and allow for the successful completion of the new educational complex.