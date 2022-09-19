JDF to undertake 96 gun salute for queen’s funeral

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is reporting that a 96-gun salute will be undertaken today in recognition of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The exercise is being held at Up Park Camp in St Andrew.

The JDF says the explosions will in no way pose danger to lives or property.

It is advising residents from surrounding communities that there is no need to be alarmed by the explosions.

Hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries bid a final farewell to the monarch at a grand state funeral in London's Westminster Abbey, before the coffin was carried by gun carriage through central London.

Monday was declared a public holiday in honour of Elizabeth, who died on September 8 — and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment.

The late queen was 96.

