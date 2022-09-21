Jamaica under severe weather alert

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has issued a severe weather alert for Jamaica. The impact is expected over this weekend.

It said a tropical wave is producing an area of disturbed weather east of southern Windward Islands and is about to enter the southern Caribbean Sea.

The wave is showing signs of becoming better organised and there is a high potential for development into a tropical depression over the next couple of days, the Met Service's first bulletin on the issue said.

"As the disturbance moves west-northwestward toward the central Caribbean later this week, there is an increasing threat of severe weather to Jamaica as it moves close to the island and over its territorial waters by Saturday morning. It is also likely that it would be a tropical cyclone at that time," it said.

Fishers on the cays and banks are being urged to complete their preparations and be on alert to evacuate.

The Met Service said the next bulletin will be issued at 11 p.m today.

