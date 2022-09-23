Holness calls for comprehensive approach to development financing

UNITED NATIONS, CMC – Jamaica has called for a comprehensive and targeted approach to accessing development financing.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his address at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Debate on Thursday, said that Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and some middle-income countries have particular vulnerabilities to climate and external economic shocks which have an oversized impact relative to their national budgets and often crippling impact on their infrastructure.

“For SIDS to survive economic shocks and recover lost and damaged infrastructure, they are forced to borrow, only to be confronted again in a few years with another round of natural disasters, which could wipe out significant infrastructure and force us to add to our already high debt.”

“As I speak, I am monitoring a tropical system that is threatening in the Caribbean. We fully support the work of the High-Level Panel developing the Multi-Dimensional Vulnerability Index.

He said small island states eagerly anticipate an era of truly equitable access to concessional financing and other funding support.

“[This] will enable us to invest in the resilient infrastructure and create fiscal buffers so that we can withstand and recover quickly from the next economic, health or climate shock with little borrowing.

“Without the acknowledgment of vulnerability as a basis for access to finance, SIDS will continue to struggle and will be unable to achieve the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals],” Holness said.

But even as Jamaica calls for reforms of the global financial architecture to account for vulnerability, Holness said his country is exercising great fiscal discipline.

“It has been a long and hard struggle, but we have lowered our debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio from stratospheric levels a decade ago, and we continue to pursue policies to drive our debt downward,” he said, adding “we are building fiscal buffers to ensure we can respond quickly to shocks.”

Holness said Jamaica is working with development partners using innovative financing tools such as floating a Catastrophe Bond “to insure us against climate disasters.

“Most importantly, we are mainstreaming climate resilience in all our infrastructure investment,” he said.

However, the prime minister said SIDS, like Jamaica, are always mindful that, despite best efforts to improve fiscal management and debt sustainability, “a single climate generated event could wipe out 100 percent of our economy in a few hours,” warning that Climate Change is “an immediate existential threat for SIDS, like Jamaica, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

“Concerted action to slow down and halt global temperature rise is literally a question of our survival. While we will continue to develop our own resilience and play our part in mitigating Climate Change, we cannot, by our action alone, change the trajectory.”

Holness said Jamaica looks forward to the convening of COP27 in Egypt later this year and called for all countries to meet their commitments and contributions to climate targets.

He also called for the developed world to increase their commitments and ambitions in climate financing, particularly for adaptation, and for loss and damage.

