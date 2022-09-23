Jamaica and Liberia establish diplomatic relations

Jamaica and the Republic of Liberia on Thursday formalised the establishment of diplomatic relations.

A signing ceremony was held at the United Nations headquarters, in the margins of the High-Level Week segment of the 77th General Assembly.

The establishing joint communiqué was signed on behalf of Jamaica by Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and by Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and Liberia is historic, and is in line with the foreign policy objective of the Government to deepen engagement with the African continent, and to identify, together with opportunities for cultural, technical and people-to-people exchanges, specific opportunities for enhancing trade and investment.

“I am so pleased that the day has come when we finally formalise diplomatic relations with Africa's first republic. Significant informal connections already exist, but now the possibilities for cooperation between our two countries are endless,” Johnson Smith said.

“We look forward to strengthening our historic bonds as we work together at the bilateral and multilateral levels to attain sustainable development,” she added.

Both ministers expressed their pride and honour in recognising that the First Lady of Liberia, Ambassador Clar Marie Weah is Jamaican.

They warmly exchanged views regarding the positive platform for cooperation, already signalled by this highest level of presence and engagement.

Both ministers also asserted their intent to ensure that these newly established channels will be rapidly operationalised through the relevant diplomatic channels.

