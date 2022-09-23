Jamaica now under tropical storm watch

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says it means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to the country within 48 hours

It said at 4:00 p.m. today, the centre of Tropical Depression #9 was located 390 miles east-southeast of Morant Point, Jamaica. A westward motion is expected to begin tonight and continue through Saturday night

The Met Office said the system is expected to strengthen over the central Caribbean while moving closer to Jamaica.

Jamaica and its territorial waters should begin to feel the impacts of the tropical depression as early as midday on Saturday with an increase in showers and gusty winds.

On the current forecast track, the tropical depression #9 will move over the waters south of Hispaniola on Saturday and move closer to Jamaica's southwestern coastline as a tropical storm on Saturday night and Sunday before headings towards the Cayman Islands.

All small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks, were ordered to evacuate.

