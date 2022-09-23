NWA closes Spring Village Bridge

The National Works Agency (NWA) has closed the Spring Village Bridge in St Catherine with immediate effect.

The agency says the bridge was closed Friday following routine inspections that determined that the structure was severely compromised and was a danger to motorists.

The Spring Village Bridge takes vehicular traffic from the direction of Gutters/Old Harbour Road to the communities of Spring Village, Bamboo, Back Pasture and Worthy Park.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the inspection by the technical team on Friday found cracks in the deck of the bridge and that some steel members were also compromised from vehicular accidents.

Additionally, one of the two abutments also showed signs of weakness.

As a result of the closure, the NWA is advising motorists wishing to travel from Gutters/Old Harbour Road to use the route through Nightingale Grove, which leads back onto the Spring Village main road.

The reverse obtains for motorists heading from the direction of Spring Village, Back Pasture or Worthy Park.

The NWA says it will be providing a full report to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation as it seeks funding to replace the defective structure.

