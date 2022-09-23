Teen gets 15 years in prison for stabbing father to death in Westmoreland

The 18-year-old boy who stabbed his father Reverend Garnet Foster Sr to death in Westmoreland last year July has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Justice Courtney Daye handed down the sentence in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston on Friday afternoon.

Garnet Foster Jr, who was 17 at the time he committed the murder, will have to serve 10 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

The teen pleaded guilty to murder in the Westmoreland Circuit Court in July 26.

Foster Sr, 45, who was the pastor of the Church of God of the Mountain Assembly, was killed in his sleep at the family's home in Petersfield on July 23, 2021.

According to police reports, the teen told his uncle and grandmother, who live next door, that he had discovered his father's body lying in blood with a knife sticking out of his neck.

The relatives immediately rushed over and entered Foster's room.

They reported that he was covered in blood with stab wounds to his upper body.

The well-known clergyman was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

