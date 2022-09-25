TrackingIan | Pockets of St Andrew, St James and Trelawny without power

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that sections of St Andrew, St James and Trelawny are now without power due to the bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Ian.

The affected areas are sections of Liguanea in St Andrew; Red Ground and Flanker district in St James; and Blackwind Deeside in Trelawny.

JPS says it expects to return these areas to normal today.

It says waterlogged soil resulting from recent rainy conditions and lightning remain the biggest threats to the stability of the power supply.

The power company says it will continue to closely monitor the situation to address customers' needs, as they may arise.

