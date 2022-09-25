TrackingIan | Flash flood warning, watch issued for some parishes

The Meteorological Service Division has issued a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas in some eastern and south central parishes.

The measure applies to St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, and Clarendon.

And a flash flood watch has been imposed for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Manchester, St Elizabeth, and Westmoreland.

Both measures will remain in place until 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

The Met office says Tropical Storm Ian is currently located near 15.0 degrees north and 79.4 degrees west, or 390 kilometres south-southwest of Negril Point.

Ian is expected to move southwest of Jamaica today and be across the northwestern Caribbean by Monday.

Its outer bands have been producing adverse weather conditions across Jamaica since yesterday afternoon.

Observational data indicate that the outer bands of Ian have been producing light to moderate showers since yesterday afternoon and moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the last few hours, mainly across eastern and south-central parishes.

The forecast is for periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to continue across southern and northeastern parishes through to Monday evening.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoons, are expected for the remainder of Jamaica during this time.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation.

