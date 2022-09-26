Jamaica confirms 14th monkeypox case

Jamaica has confirmed another case of the monkeypox virus, pushing the national tally to 14.

The patient is from Kingston and St Andrew.

Overall, 13 males have been confirmed with the disease, Health Ministry data shows.

Only two cases are imported.

