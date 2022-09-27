Flooding triggers water lock-offs for several Spanish Town communities

More than two dozen communities in the Spanish Town area of St Catherine have lost their water supply because of high turbidity levels from the heavy rainfall linked to Hurricane Ian.

Turbidity refers to the cloudiness of a fluid caused by large numbers of individual particles that are generally invisible to the naked eye.

The NWC says it was forced to shutdown operations at the Spanish Town Treatment Plant overnight.

As a result, communities supplied by the plan will experience low pressures or no water at all.

The NWC says once the conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate a re-start of operations and water supply distribution.

Areas affected: Spanish Town, Westmore, Hampton Green, Lakemore Gdns, Newton Avenue, Nugent Street, McCoy's Land, Mayfair Mews, Brunswick Avenue, Job's Lane, White Water Meadows, Hartlands, McCooks Pen, Leiba Gdns, Sydenham Gdns, Wedge Wood Gardens, Willowdene H/S, Hopedale H/S, Old Harbour Main Road, Horizon Park, Sydenham Villa, Cromarty Grove H/S, Valdez Road, Homestead, Lucky Glades, Cross Road, Phoenix, Innswood Garden, Seville # 2 H/S, Salt Pond H/S, Dunbeholden H/S.

