Health Ministry to discontinue daily COVID-19 updates

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that it is to stop issuing daily COVID-19 updates and will start doing so once a week.

The change is to take effect on Saturday, October 1.

No explanation was given for the move.

The health ministry says COVID-19 numbers will now be published in its surveillance bulletin, which is put out weekly on the Ministry's website at moh.gov.jm.

Jamaica recorded its first COVID-19 case in March 2020 and since then over 150,000 infections have been confirmed.

And the death tally now stands at over 3,300.

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 39 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Meanwhile, 83 people have recovered.

There have been 586 active cases in the last two weeks as 64 people remain hospitalised.

Yesterday's positivity rate was 8.6 per cent.

