Elvis King (centre), chief executive officer, EduCom Co-operative Credit Union, joins Shakale Valentine (right) and Miecah Mowatt, EduCom’s Top Boy and Top Girl in the recent Primary Exit Profile examinations. EduCom awarded 87 scholarships valued at $3.56 million for the upcoming academic year to students at the primary and tertiary levels across the island. The awards were presented during a ceremony on August 31 at the EduCom office in Kingston.