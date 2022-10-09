SCJ refutes claim Bernard Lodge land seller acted on its behalf

SCJ Holdings Limited is refuting claims a man who illegally collected money for land in the Bernard Lodge area of St Catherine acted on behalf of the entity.

On Thursday, the government demolished structures it said were illegally constructed on the lands near Clifton.

However, some of the residents said they paid huge sums to a man for the purchase of the lots.

Claims have since been made on social media that the man was working on behalf of SCJ Holdings, was known to SCJ officials and turned over the monies collected to the entity.

But in a media release on Sunday, Managing Director of SCJ Holdings Limited, Joseph Shoucair, described the social media posts as "nonsense".

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"SCJ does not effect the sale of lands in such a lax manner," he stated.

Shoucair further said that no individual is authorised to collect cash on behalf of the SCJ.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.