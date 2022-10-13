Kingston Freeport invests US$20 million on new straddle carrier fleet

Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited has acquired a new fleet of straddle carriers which it says will be deployed to boost productivity at the Port of Kingston.

The company says the purchase of 19 straddle carriers is valued at over US$20 million and represents another phase of its comprehensive investment plan to expand and upgrade services at the terminal.

Straddle carriers, which are used to move and stack containers, play a major role in ensuring the efficient flow of domestic and transshipment operations.

The new machines, built by Kalmar Global, represent the latest innovations available on the market and are a key component of the company's strategy to drive terminal productivity, safely and reliably.

The company says resources are already on the ground to commission the equipment, with deployment slated for early November.

CEO of KFTL, Captain Jedrzej Mierzewski, sees the move as adding further value to the business activities of port stakeholders as well as to Jamaica's overall logistics product.

“Transport and logistics are critical to the growth of the local economy. Our main goal is to keep Kingston at the forefront of trade in the region,” he said.

