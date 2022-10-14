Oberlin High student suspended for slap captured on video

A student at Oberlin High School in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew, has been suspended and sent to counselling for slapping another student at the school last week Tuesday, the Ministry of Education has revealed.

The incident was captured on video, which has been circulating on social media.

The ministry said in a media release on Friday that the dispute reportedly started while the students were playing a game using rubber bands and balls made of crumpled paper. It's understood that one student slapped another in the face for tearing a page from his book without permission.

The ministry said: "One student identified as the aggressor has been suspended for seven days and referred for counselling, which will continue upon return to school. He will also be placed on a strict conduct management programme and will be monitored by a senior teacher throughout the school day for three weeks."

He is also required to issue a written public apology to the student who was slapped and to the school population, the ministry added.

The child who was slapped will also enter a counselling programme to deal with the trauma from the situation.

"Efforts will be made to provide counselling to the parents who are understandably angry about the situation. The matter was discussed with the parents on October 5 and the steps outlined as to how the school would manage the aftermath of the situation," the education ministry continued.

Minister of Education, Fayval Williams, is reiterating that students and parents should use the reporting channels to advise of acts of indiscipline or aggression so that the established disciplinary framework can be activated to address disputes.

