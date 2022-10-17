MoBay’s Hip Strip to undergo $1-billion transformation

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE TOURISM Enhancement Fund (TEF) is to commence work on the $1-billion project geared towards developing Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, popularly known as the ‘Hip Strip’, in Montego Bay, into an iconic attraction, starting in April 2023.

The project, The Gleaner understands, is seeking to transform the popular Montego Bay Hip Strip, formerly Gloucestershire Avenue, into the most popular hip strip in the English-speaking Caribbean by providing a range of day and night activities suitable for Jamaicans and visitors when they come to the island.

“We have already procured the services of an architect, who has produced designs which we have actually shown in a town hall meeting to the stakeholders on the strip, and they are very pleased with what they saw,” said Dr Carey Wallace, the TEF’s executive director.

“And we’re now getting the appropriate permissions and permits from the PIAB (Public Investment Appraisal Branch), which is a government agency that’s responsible for looking at new projects at the national level.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Wallace told The Gleaner that the scope of work to be carried out includes putting in sidewalks and lots of foliage, among other infrastructural work, to make it a beautiful space.

“We believe that we will be starting the actual work come the next financial year. Some exciting prospects are coming and that’s why we’re excited about this initiative,” Wallace told The Gleaner. He informed that the MoBay Reggae Nights will be held at the Harmony Beach Park starting October 30, which will be a monthly feature.

COME ON BOARD

He noted that the TEF anticipates private-sector partners operating along the boulevard will also see the vision and come on board by sprucing up their offerings and their businesses. Wallace also stated that the transformation of the boulevard will redound to economic opportunities at the community level.

“Overall, we’re looking at one billion Jamaica dollars to be spent over several financial years. It’s a massive project. It’s the resort capital, and we believe that it deserves to have that kind of iconic attraction that will pull more cruise ships to Jamaica,” explained Wallace.

He noted that when completed, Jimmy Cliff Boulevard will pull more chartered flights into Jamaica, fill more hotel rooms, more Airbnbs, and will offer economic opportunities across the length and breadth of Montego Bay.

Four years ago, the St James Municipal Corporation renamed Gloucester Avenue to Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in honour of reggae icon, Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee James ‘Jimmy Cliff’ Chambers, OM, for his contribution in the development of Jamaican music.

Cliff, a native of Somerton district in St James, skyrocketed to popularity during the ’60s and ’70s with hits such as Many Rivers to Cross, Wonderful World, Beautiful People , and his rendition of Johnny Nash’s I Can See Clearly Now. He also showed his acting prowess in the iconic 1972 film The Harder They Come.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com