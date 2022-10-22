SDC scarred by political impropriety of former years – McKenzie

WESTERN BUREAU:

Desmond McKenzie, portfolio minister with responsibility for the Social Development Commission (SDC), said the state entity has taken several hits that have tarnished its reputation as a result of political interferences in former years.

The local government and rural development minister said the 85-year-old agency, prior to 2016, had moved away from its core responsibilities because of politics, which left its target demographic without support.

“The basis of the SDC was to build community participation and it was the feeding tree for young people in Jamaica. But our politics have desecrated that foundation that the Jamaica Social Welfare [now the Social Development Commission] was built on,” said McKenzie.

He made the claim yesterday while speaking at the SDC’s Long Service, Retirement and Staff Recognition Awards ceremony at the Montego Bay Convention Center in St James.

“If the truth be told, over the years there have been scares on the organisation whether real or imaginary involvement in political activities, which is not your responsibility,” the minister continued.

McKenzie, who lauded the 79 awardees, said the Andrew Holness administration since returning to state power has clearly set out the policies under which the SDC should carry out its functions in building communities and engaging young people.

“But, if the organisation is to win the trust and the respect of the various communities that you interact with on a daily basis, then the organisation must be seen as clean and uncontaminated,” he told the staff of the SDC.

“In order to gain trust, people must, first of all, believe in you and if they can’t believe in what you say, then you will find yourself serving one set of people,” McKenzie insisted.

In the last seven years, McKenzie noted that he has been satisfied with the performance of the SDC.

“I have had no real issues with how you have operated since 2016, those concerns that have come to me I was not afraid of and will never be afraid to raise them, and to insist that the organisation stays pure,” McKenzie claimed.

He said the SDC, as an organisation, should endeavour to be free of political interference.