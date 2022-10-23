'Unu haffi kill me'! - Man shot dead in St Elizabeth while resisting police arrest

A man who was a person of interest in several shootings and robberies in the Nain and Alligator Pond areas of St Elizabeth was killed while resisting arrest on Sunday, the police have confirmed.

Head of police Area Three, in which St Elizabeth falls, Assistant Commissioner Glenford Miller, said the incident happened in the Nain police area, some time after 3 p.m.

He named the deceased as Tuwaine 'Wasp' Morrison.

Videos of the incident have surfaced online.

Miller explained that the police were forced to ditch protocol because of the man's behaviour.

"He would have actually been given some warning by the police," he said of reports he received. "The police were trying to handcuff him behind him because that is the standard procedure for police ...but because of his resistance, he was actually handcuffed in front of him."

The senior policeman said Morrison was able to free one of his hands from the cuffs "and that was when the police officer was calling out to him and giving him some instructions telling him to stop".

"Unu haffi kill me," Morrison said as the cops tried to push him into a service vehicle.

A woman was also heard telling him to "behave yuhself!".

Another said: "Weh yuh a fight dem fah".

"In the process of trying to disarm the police officers, the police officers would have fired a few shots ...he was shot," Miller explained.

Miller said the police received information and went into the area to arrest Morrison.

The ACP said he's awaiting further reports from the police team.

A Jamaica Constabulary Force member at the Nain police station said she had no information on the case.

