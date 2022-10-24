FirstRock Foundation awards grants to five students

The FirstRock Foundation has awarded grants to five students, four from the secondary level and one from the tertiary, who require financial support to further their education. Secondary students received grants in the amount of $150,000 each, while the tertiary student received a scholarship in the amount of $500,000.

“Education is worthwhile. Given that it has the ability to alter people’s lives, it is extremely important to us. But the price is really exorbitant. Even though many parents want to provide their kids with the best education available, many cannot afford it, particularly when they start college. Our awards are intended to relieve parents of some of the financial burden associated with tuition and educational supplies. We are pleased about this,” Reverend Veront Satchell, a director of the foundation, said.

The foundation recently donated nine tablet computers to the House of SDM. They also awarded a scholarship of $500,000 to Tavoy Barrett, a student at the University of Technology, Jamaica. This scholarship will be renewed for the 2022-23 school year due to his satisfactory academic performance.

“These youngsters are really appreciative of the grants. We are aware of the joy these students feel about receiving the scholarships, which demonstrates how seriously they take their studies. Receiving a scholarship is a testament to a student’s academic prowess and dedication to the pursuit of excellence in their chosen career. They desire education because they are aware of its advantages,” Satchell also said.