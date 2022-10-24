Sex assault scandal rattles JDF

An unfolding sex scandal has rocked the Jamaican army after more than a dozen female soldiers reportedly came forward with allegations that they were victims of sexual assault by a high-ranking officer.

The allegations range from rape to fondling and unwanted sexual advances, sources disclosed.

The name of the accused is being withheld.

Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) insiders told The Gleaner that at least 16 women have come forward and given statements detailing their alleged ordeal.

It is unclear if the police have been called in.

The allegations are the worst in a series of black eyes for the military in recent months.

The scandal began unravelling after the first female soldier complained to army brass that she was sexually assaulted by the senior officer.

Soon after, other soldiers began coming forward with complaints.

The JDF has not yet responded to Gleaner queries.

- Kimone Francis

