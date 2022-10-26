Port Maria Hospital temporarily relocates Lab and X-Ray services

Laboratory and X-ray services at the Port Maria Hospital in St Mary will be temporarily relocated as of Thursday to accommodate the installation of a new digitised radiographic unit at the institution.

According to a release from North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA), the relocation will be for six months.

It says the services will be relocated to the Annotto Bay and St Ann's Bay hospitals.

However, NERHA says laboratory services for antenatal, emergency and inpatients can still be accessed from the Port Maria Hospital.

“The North East Regional Health Authority apologises for any inconvenience caused from this necessary intervention, which upon completion, will strengthen and enhance the quality of healthcare offered to our citizens and crave your cooperation and understanding,” the release stated.

