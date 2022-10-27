Maintenance key to preserving public infrastructure - CVSS vice-chair

KERRY SCOTT, vice-chair of the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), says the lack of maintenance is leading to a rapid deterioration of many public infrastructure in Jamaica.

“Our public spaces have suffered drastically because whilst we have put the infrastructure in place to get the public spaces renovated and looking good for use, what we have not done very well as a country is to plan for the maintenance of these public spaces,” Scott said during his address at the CVSS’s ‘Skills on the Go’ session ‘Property management: managing your community facility’. The session was attended by CVSS members, as well as those from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who were given tips on how to manage community assets to preserve or enhance their value.

Referencing Emancipation Park, Scott said it has been able to retain its pristine condition because a maintenance plan was put in place in 2002 when it was constructed. He said that this is in contrast to the St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston, which has deteriorated over the years because of a lack of maintenance.

“When that park [St William Grant Park] was just built, it was a beacon for the downtown Kingston area and that park was set to become the blueprint for what parks around Jamaica were supposed to look like and feel like,” he pointed out.

“What is that park like today? That park is an example of many public spaces of its kind that have gone down the same road. Why? This is because we have not put in place a properly thought-out plan to ensure that there is sustainability with these parks,” Scott explained.

The property management expert recommended that in managing community facilities or recreational spaces, the following steps should be considered:

1. Figure out the best way to get the facility operating at optimum;

2. Manage risks to facility and personnel;

3. Mitigate environmental impact and promote sustainable tactics for long-term cost management.

The CVSS vice-chair also recommended leveraging technology solutions and security, reducing and overcoming the effects of natural disasters.

“Artificial intelligence is not yet here in its fullness in Jamaica, but it is being utilised heavily in other first-world countries because in first-world countries, they have property management at a different levels,” he informed.

“Unlike what we do in Jamaica, property management is mostly paper-based. But in other countries such as the UK and USA, property management is done electronically,” he said. “This is where we are striving to go in Jamaica.”

Scott urged property managers to pay attention to buildings or properties under management and look for tell-tale signs of deterioration. He said reactive and preventive programmes should be put in place. He explained that a preventive programme entails visiting the site and maintenance work carried out to prevent it from deteriorating, while a reactive programme involves addressing issues immediately as they arise.

Nancy Pinchas, executive director of CVSS, said that the session was timely and underscored the importance of property management for members of the CVSS and NGOs.

“The Jamaican economy, especially civil society, experienced substantial setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. As budgets shrank, maintaining property was not a priority. A well-maintained property affords civil society organisations the security of tenure to fulfil their mandate,” she said.

‘Skills on the Go’ is a virtual skills training series organised by CVSS aimed at capacity building and training for non-profit member organisations to strengthen the voluntary sector in Jamaica.

