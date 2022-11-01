Cop shot near police station in downtown Kingston

A policeman is now in hospital after he was shot by armed thugs near the Central Police Station in downtown Kingston early Tuesday morning.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit has confirmed the incident but said it had no details.

But, according to police sources, the policeman was shot by men travelling on a motorcycle near the intersection of East and East Queen streets in the Kingston Central police division.

His condition is not known.

The shooting was the second attack on the police in less than an hour, sources disclosed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The first attack, according to police sources, occurred in the neighbouring Kingston Western police division.

It's reported that a police team came under gunfire near the intersection of George and Orange streets.

Sources say one man was killed in the shootout and an illegal firearm was seized.

In recent weeks, at least two cops have been killed by criminals.

More details soon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.