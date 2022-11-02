Four killed, one injured in separate shootings in Clarendon

The police in Clarendon are probing separate shooting incidents which left four people dead and one in hospital.

In the first incident, a husband and wife, Evan Francis and Alicia Francis, were murdered at the gate to their home in Toll Gate around 5:30 p.m.

The attack came a day after their son's body was found along a roadway in Milk River.

In the second incident, a gunman shot two men, one fatally, at a shot in Content, York Town.

The incident happened about 10 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as Sylvester Eli Richardson.

It is reported that Richardson and another man were at the shop watching music videos on a laptop when a man entered the establishment and ordered a soup.

Richardson got up to serve him and the man then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and opened fire, hitting both men.

He then escaped on foot into the area.

The injured men were taken to the May Pen Hospital where Richardson succumbed to his injuries, while the other man was admitted in serious condition.

The third incident took place in Top Bucknor, May Pen about 11:19 p.m. where 23-year-old labourer Oshane Salmon, otherwise called 'Alkaline', was shot fatally.

Information is that he was walking along the main road in Top Bucknor after purchasing an item at a shop when he was pounced upon by gunmen on foot who opened fire at him.

He was shot all over his body.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

