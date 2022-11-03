Son charged for alleged beheading of his mother in St James

The police in St James have charged the son of the woman who was found with multiple chop wounds and her head severed at their home in Retirement district.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shemoy Brown, otherwise called 'Shem', was charged with murder on Wednesday afternoon.

He gave a caution statement to investigators.

The police reported that the attack on 53-year-old Michelle Gayle-Brown was carried out some time between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Reports by the Granville police are that Gayle-Brown, who works as a caregiver, did not turn up for work on Monday morning and calls to her cell phone by her employer went unanswered.

A report was made to the police later Monday afternoon.

A police team went to her house and discovered that the dwelling was locked.

The cops forced their way inside the house and discovered the woman's headless body in blood and wrapped in a sheet.

Both her arms were also partially severed.

Her head was later found wrapped in a towel inside the kitchen.

- Hopeton Bucknor

