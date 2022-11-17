January 24 committal hearing for cop who left daughter in car

Detective Sergeant Sheldon Dobson, the policeman whose infant daughter died after being locked in his car at the Black River Police Station in January this year, will undergo a committal hearing in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on January 24, 2023.

Dobson, who is charged with manslaughter in relation to the child's death, was given the new date when he appeared in court today.

Bail was extended by presiding senior parish judge Roderick Smith.

Attorney Thomas Levine, who is representing Dobson, told The Gleaner that he was given full disclosure of the prosecution's files during today's hearing.

“The court indicated it is now ready to have a hearing in the matter, so that is why it was set for that date of January 24, where a determination will be made if the case will go to the Circuit Court,” Levine explained.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to reports, on January 18 this year, Dobson was expected to take his daughter to day-care, but he allegedly forgot and went to work at the Black River Police Station at 8 a.m., leaving the child in his car.

The infant was found unconscious in the car hours later, at 4 p.m., and was rushed to the Black River Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It is understood that while the child was normally left in the care of her grandmother, she was enrolled in day-care after the elderly woman fell ill.

Dobson was tasked with dropping the child off at day-care on the day of her death but reportedly went to work while forgetting his daughter in the car.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.