Traffic changes for Black River to Scott Cove due to road works

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that traffic changes have been made to a section of the Black River to Scotts Cove main road in St Elizabeth as it undertakes the replacement of a failed pipe culvert.

The diversion, which began yesterday and will be in effect for 10 days, is near the vicinity of the quarry entrance at Hodges Aggregates and Powders Limited.

Community relations officer of the Southern Region at the NWA, Howard Hendriks, explains that the work includes excavation of the roadway, replacing the damaged culvert, and asphaltic concrete overlay.

The alternative route is as follows:

Travelling easterly from the direction of Font Hill towards Black River, motorists should keep left at the Sandy Ground Roundabout to Speculation, then make a right turn to Hodges then onto High Street, Black River.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The opposite obtains when travelling westbound from the direction of Black River.

The NWA says the improvements to the road surface, along with improved drainage, will allow for safer movement of vehicular traffic and ease of access to major communities such as White House, Treasure Beach, Bluefields, Crawford, Black River, Font Hill, and Savanna-la-Mar.

Motorists are advised to obey the instructions of the flagmen and posted signs along the corridor during the period of the works.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.